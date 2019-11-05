Police appeal to solve 'cowardly' bashing of elderly man

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION: Information is needed to help police find those involved in a serious assault of an elderly man.

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION: Information is needed to help police find those involved in a serious assault of an elderly man.

POLICE have made a public appeal for information to find those involved in a serious assault on an elderly man who was attacked in his own home while he was asleep.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said police were disgusted with the assault he described as "violent and cowardly".

About 1am on Friday September 6 this, police have been told an unknown number of persons entered a motel on Schwinghammer Street, South Grafton and assaulted a 71-year-old man while he was asleep.

"We're disgusted in the actions of these offenders who attacked an elderly man in such a cowardly manner in his own residence while he was sleeping," A/Insp O'Reilly said.

"We've got a number of offender who have set upon this elderly man in a cowardly and violent act and it's extremely concerning that there are people who could set upon an elderly man while he slept and cause these severe injuries."

The elderly man was taken to Grafton Base Hospital before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to serious facial injuries, including a broken cheek bone.

A/Insp O'Reilly said police were yet to establish a motive for the attack which has left the victim physically and emotionally traumatised.

With detectives continuing their investigation into the assault, A/Insp O'Reilly appealed for the public's help to try and find those involved.

"We really need public to give us a hand with this one and come forward if they have any information," he said.

"If people were in area and have dashcam or CCTV footage we're urging them to come forward. We're also appealing to members of the public who might know who these people are that committed this attack.

"I'd like to appeal to those people that would see this attack upon an elderly man as a cowardly act and appeal to the good side of people's nature to provide information to investigators either in person or anonymously."

Police are urging anyone who may have CCTV footage or dashcam from the nearby area at that time or who may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.