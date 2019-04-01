Police appealing to public after armed robbery

The offenders are described as wearing black balaclavas, gloves and dark clothing.

The offenders are described as wearing black balaclavas, gloves and dark clothing. Contributed

Police are appealing to the public for information after the armed robbery of a registered club at Coffs Harbour overnight.

Shortly after 11pm (Sunday 31 March 2019), four employees were working in a licensed premises which had ceased trading, on the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach.

Three males, armed with a machete, a screwdriver and a firearm forced entry to the premises and threatened the employees, forcing three to lie on the ground.

The fourth employee was forced to open a safe, and then made to lie on the floor.

A quantity of cash and personal possessions were stolen from the premises.

The offenders also stole a vehicle which they used to escape in.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called and established a crime scene. A second crime scene was established in Bucca Road where the stolen vehicle was located in bushland.

The three male offenders are only described as wearing black balaclavas, gloves and dark clothing.

Police have urged anyone with information about the armed robbery to come forward.



Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.