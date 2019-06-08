Police are targeting gun thefts

LOADED GUN: A farmer has left a loaded rifle in clear view on a child's bed.

LOADED GUN: A farmer has left a loaded rifle in clear view on a child's bed. Nev Madsen

REGIONAL NSW has become the target of a police operation to prevent firearm theft.

Operation Armour was launched on Tuesday by NSW Police and involves members of the Rural Crime Prevention Team, the Drug and Firearms Squad, and the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor.

The operation will focus on preventing, disrupting and reducing firearm thefts by conducting firearms prohibition orders and weapons prohibition orders as well as safe storage inspections.

Regional NSW field operations, deputy commissioner Gary Worboys, said the theft and sale of firearms occurred often in regional areas.

"Firearms that are not stored securely or stored at locations that are not in daily or even regular use, make easy opportunities for thieves during break-and-enters,” he said.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MLC Robert Borsak said it was the Greens who had "provided criminals with a shopping list of addresses” after they published the location of weapons on the site toomanyguns.org.

The website enabled people to enter a postcode and find out how many registered firearms were in their town.

The website did not list specific addresses.