Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOADED GUN: A farmer has left a loaded rifle in clear view on a child's bed.
LOADED GUN: A farmer has left a loaded rifle in clear view on a child's bed. Nev Madsen
Crime

Police are targeting gun thefts

TIM JARRETT
by
8th Jun 2019 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGIONAL NSW has become the target of a police operation to prevent firearm theft.

Operation Armour was launched on Tuesday by NSW Police and involves members of the Rural Crime Prevention Team, the Drug and Firearms Squad, and the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor.

The operation will focus on preventing, disrupting and reducing firearm thefts by conducting firearms prohibition orders and weapons prohibition orders as well as safe storage inspections.

Regional NSW field operations, deputy commissioner Gary Worboys, said the theft and sale of firearms occurred often in regional areas.

"Firearms that are not stored securely or stored at locations that are not in daily or even regular use, make easy opportunities for thieves during break-and-enters,” he said.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MLC Robert Borsak said it was the Greens who had "provided criminals with a shopping list of addresses” after they published the location of weapons on the site toomanyguns.org.

The website enabled people to enter a postcode and find out how many registered firearms were in their town.

The website did not list specific addresses.

clarence valley firearms guns shooters fishers and farmers theft
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    All systems go for Grafton High art comp

    All systems go for Grafton High art comp

    Whats On Check out some of the Clarence's best creative work from all walks of life at this exhibition

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown

    10 fantastic things to do this long weekend

    10 fantastic things to do this long weekend

    Whats On From bowls to good beats, our guide to what's on around the Clarence

    OUR SAY: We need to take job growth seriously

    premium_icon OUR SAY: We need to take job growth seriously

    Opinion Young people aren't staying here, and we need to address the issue