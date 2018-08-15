Menu
An 18-year-old taken into police custody at Southport Watchhouse. Photo Britt Ramsey
Crime

Teenager behind alleged attacks on women

by Chris McMahon
15th Aug 2018 5:20 PM
Subscriber only

A TEENAGER allegedly responsible for terrorising women in Varsity Lakes bushland has been arrested.

The 18-year-old is accused of a number of attacks on women, from 2017 to July 2018, along walking tracks in bushland off Reedy Creek Rd, Varsity Lakes.

Police will allege he chased a 36-year-old woman on July 14, while masturbating. Two other women had been the target of similar indecent acts in December and April 2017.

Police on the hunt for a sex creep in Varsity Lakes, Senior Sergeant Andrew Frick and Senior Sergeant Bradyn Murphy searching bush land near Castello Circuit, Varsity Lakes. Picture: Jerad Williams
Police on the hunt for a sex creep in Varsity Lakes, Senior Sergeant Andrew Frick and Senior Sergeant Bradyn Murphy searching bush land near Castello Circuit, Varsity Lakes. Picture: Jerad Williams

The latest attack in July prompted a ramp up of police patrols through the parkland to catch the man, they believed lived near the park.

Last month, police attended a home in the Varsity Lakes area on a separate matter. The officers, who had been part of the patrols of the bushland, thought a person at the home matched the description of the alleged sexual attacker.

Police obtained DNA from the teenager at the home on another date and it will be alleged the DNA matched.

He was arrested by detectives today and charged with attempted rape, three counts of indecent act in public place, one possess dangerous drugs and one count of possess utensils.

He is due to appear in Southport court today.

