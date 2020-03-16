Menu
Could you help police stop a spate of dog thefts?
Police ask for help with dog thefts

Jenna Thompson
16th Mar 2020
GRAFTON Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance as dogs continue to disappear from Clarence Valley homes.

Earlier this week, Police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into the theft of various dog breeds.

“During the course of the investigation, Police have followed up on a number of leads in relation to properties in the Blaxlands Creek and Coutts Crossing areas as well as information relating to organised dog fighting and baiting,” a Grafton Police spokeswoman said.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone in the community who may have information about this cruel and heartless practice.”

In July last year, The Daily Examiner put a spotlight on the unusual number of disappearing dogs and cats. Owners across the Clarence Valley shared heartbreaking stories of losing their beloved pet – the fate of most still unknown today.

Data collated by The Daily Examiner from between January and July 2019 revealed that a mastiff-type dog was likely to disappear on a weekend. Statistics also revealed those living on a rural property 30-50km from Grafton had an even greater chance of becoming a target.

Information can be provided anonymously to Grafton Police on 6642 0222, or CrimeStoppers 1800 333 000 and quote case reference C72404561.

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR PET GOES MISSING

Contact Clarence Valley Animal Pound to register your missing pet 6643 0200

Contact local radio stations to include in their lost and found notice.

Contact local veterinary clinics

Contact local social media pages advertising lost animals

