Offbeat

Police astounded by driver's removal of damaged wheel

17th Sep 2019 9:47 AM

VICTORIAN Police were left astounded after seeing a truck pull into the Croydon North booze bus site with one of its wheels missing.

The driver reportedly told the Maroondah Highway Patrol members that he had removed the wheel due to a damaged bearing.

Police said the truck was leaning over dangerously and had severely compromised ground clearance due to the missing wheel.

The driver was issued with a defect notice immediately grounding the vehicle, which was later towed away by heavy haulage.

Big Rigs

