Police beef up presence after ‘threats’ at school

DOZENS of police cars arrived at an Ipswich school following reports of a "fight threat" as worried residents took to social media.

Emergency services sirens were reportedly heard at Staines Memorial College during a concert on School Rd in Redbank Plains just after 8pm Tuesday.

One mother took to Facebook saying her son asked her to pick him up early because of a fight threat.

"There was a concert at Staines (Staines Memorial College)," she posted on a Facebook community group.

"My son called me earlier about the threat. So I went and picked him up (and I think the school finished up the concert early) and by the time I got there, there was police everywhere."

A Queensland police spokeswoman told The Courier-Mail police were stationed ahead of a "cultural event" at an Ipswich school tonight.

She said police were stationed at the school as a precautionary measure.

"Police have been posted in the area because there have been disturbances at the school in the past," she said.

"There's some sort of cultural event on," she said.

She would not specify how many police cars were on scene.

Earlier, worried residents took to Facebook asking why there were so many police cars on School road.

"What's going on?" one man said.

"Every 5 mins there's sirens," another commented.

"Just been told an estimate of 20 cop cars at Staines MC," another woman said.