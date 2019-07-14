Menu
THE UTE: Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns may have been living in his ute in the period before his disappearance. INSET: Lachlan Cairns. Frank Redward/NSW Police
News

Police believe Cairns was living in ute as search continues

Sam Flanagan
by
14th Jul 2019 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns didn't have a permanent place of residency in the time leading up to his disappearance.

A spokesperson from NSW Police said they believe the 46-year-old was living in his ute before it was discovered last Tuesday abandoned in a State Forest plantation at Barcoongere.

A search operation to locate Mr Cairns commenced around 4pm Friday after his disappearance was flagged to officers from the Coffs Clarence Police.

The search is currently underway for day three, with a command post established at the intersection of Barcoongere Way and Burns Road.

The search will once again be assisted by PolAir and SES.

Anyone with information about Mr Cairns' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

