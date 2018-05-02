Menu
Ipswich Police seized a large number of allegedly counterfeit $50 and $100 notes in raids earlier this week.
Police breakthrough in fake money racket

Andrew Korner
2nd May 2018 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
DETECTIVES have lifted the lid on an alleged counterfeit money printing operation in Ipswich.

Police raided several properties on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in a 29-year-old Ipswich man being charged with 29 offences relating to the production of fake $50 and $100 notes.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Heath McQueen said the investigation was triggered when members of the public and business operators began reporting the circulation of counterfeit currency several months ago.

"Some of these notes were showing up at different businesses across south-east Queensland - the offences are not limited to Ipswich - which triggered our investigation," Snr Sgt McQueen said.

"Detectives from the Ipswich CIB made a breakthrough earlier this week in relation to counterfeit currency offences across the district.

"Detectives raided multiple addresses and evidence has been located."

That evidence allegedly included sheets of printed out $50 and $100 notes.

A man has been charged with 29 offences relating to the use of counterfeit currency.

Snr Sgt McQueen said investigations were continuing and further charges could follow.

Police have urged members of the public and particularly business owners and staff to keep an eye out for dodgy looking money.

"It goes to show that business owners need to be mindful, and if anyone suspects anything they should contact their local police or Crime Stoppers," Sbr Sgt McQueen said.

The man charged with the 29 offences will face Ipswich Magistrate's Court on May 29.

