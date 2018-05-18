Menu
NSW Police highway patrol bust a Holden Commodore without a seat, windscreen or speedometer on the Central Coast. Picture: NSW Police Facebook page.
Motoring

Cops stop car with stool for seat and no windscreen

by Joshua Dowling
18th May 2018 4:50 PM

POLICE have busted a driver testing out a race-ready Holden Commodore on public roads without a windscreen - and while using a metal stool as a seat.

Highway patrol officers on the NSW Central Coast near Gosford stopped the car before 7am this morning.

According to the NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Facebook page "the vehicle was stopped and inspected and observed to have no windscreen fitted, no interior and no driver's seat".

Forget not wearing a seatbelt, how about not having a seat? Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
"The male driver had driven the vehicle while seated on a metal workshop stool," the police Facebook post says.

The shiny black Commodore was also fitted with a roll cage and bonnet clamps ready for motor racing. The speedometer appears to have also been removed.

The Commodore looks like it is ready to race. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
It is unclear why it was being driven on the road without any numberplates and in an unroadworthy condition.

However, the driver was hit with heavy fines, although police are yet to list them all or the total amount.

Yeah nah that’s not gonna work chief. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
"The male driver was issued a number of traffic infringement notices for vehicles standards offences," the Facebook post says.

"The vehicle had a number of other modifications which rendered the vehicle to be unroadworthy."

Part of the roll cage, ready for racing. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
