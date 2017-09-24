37°
News

Police call for dash cam footage after fatal crash

A 43-year-old man, believed to be from Grafton, has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Port Macquarie area.
A 43-year-old man, believed to be from Grafton, has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Port Macquarie area. Scott Powick
Lesley Apps
by

A 43-year-old man, believed to be from Grafton, has died after two vehicles collided on the Mid North Coast on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Hastings River Road, Port Macquarie, just before 4pm on Friday, following reports a silver Nissan Pathfinder and grey Ford Territory had collided.

A 43-year-old man, who was driving the Ford Territory, died at the scene.

His passenger, a 45-year-old woman, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie Hospital with a fractured sternum.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder, a 42-year-old man was also treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie Hospital with head and leg injuries.

Officers attached to Mid North Coast Local Area Command, with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit, established a crime scene and commenced and investigation.

Officers are appealing for information or dash cam footage from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, or who may have any dash cam footage of the incident or of either of the vehicles prior to the crash to contact Port Macquarie Police Station via Crime Stoppers.

Grafton Daily Examiner
One dead after horror weekend on Valley roads

One dead after horror weekend on Valley roads

POLICE have confirmed the identities of two men who were involved in separate crashes on Clarence Valley roads on Friday night

Iron lung inhales interest at Schaeffer House

MIRACLE BOX: Schaeffer House volunteer Suzanne Gibson in the museum's medical section with the iron lung. The tall structure behind it is an X-ray machine.

The iron lung did not become obsolete until the 1950s.

Westlawn PS continue success on knockout level

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Westlawn Public School defeated Bellingen Public to advance to the sixth round of the NSW PSSA Boys' Cricket Knockout.

Top effort with the ball in hand helped Westlawn overcome Bellingen.

Dirtgirl first choice on Second Hand Saturday

Dirtgirl led a large contingent of kids around the Maclean Community Preschool on her first stop of a tour of the many Second Hand Saturday garage sales throughout the Clarence Valley.

Kids flock to see popular character at Maclean preschool

Local Partners