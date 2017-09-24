Police call for dash cam footage after fatal crash

A 43-year-old man, believed to be from Grafton, has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Port Macquarie area.

Emergency services were called to Hastings River Road, Port Macquarie, just before 4pm on Friday, following reports a silver Nissan Pathfinder and grey Ford Territory had collided.

A 43-year-old man, who was driving the Ford Territory, died at the scene.

His passenger, a 45-year-old woman, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie Hospital with a fractured sternum.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder, a 42-year-old man was also treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie Hospital with head and leg injuries.

Officers attached to Mid North Coast Local Area Command, with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit, established a crime scene and commenced and investigation.

Officers are appealing for information or dash cam footage from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, or who may have any dash cam footage of the incident or of either of the vehicles prior to the crash to contact Port Macquarie Police Station via Crime Stoppers.