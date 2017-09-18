Police call for victims after garbage bins sent flying

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

MORE than fifty garbage bins have been knocked over across the Lower Clarence in a bizarre driving rampage, leaving residents and Clarence Valley Council to clean up the mess.

About 8.20pm yesterday, police began to receive reports of a vehicle driving through Maclean, knocking over and damaging bins.

Phone calls kept coming in as officers patrolled the area, this time in relation to bins being damaged in the Palmers Island area.

As they drove towards Yamba, so too did the alleged offenders.

The offending vehicle, a red Ford Courier, was located on Osprey Dr, Yamba just after 9.20pm.

According to Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Bob Hanzic, two teenagers were identified as drivers of the vehicle.

They assisted police with inquiries and were released after their details were taken to allow for further investigation.

"At this stage, in excess of 50 bins have been knocked over in three areas, with a significant amount damaged which will require replacement," Insp Hanzic said.

"Police are inviting all known victims to report the matter to the Police Assistance Line so the matter can be investigated."

Anyone with information on the incident can phone the Police Assistance Line on 13 14 44.