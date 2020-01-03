Police catch pair involved in two pursuits near Grafton

AFTER leading police on two separate pursuits near Grafton on New Year's Day and allegedly ramming a police vehicle, a man and a woman will appear before court after they were arrested with the help of a police dog when their suspected stolen car crashed into a tree.

On Friday December 20 last year, police received reports that a grey Mazda 6 sedan was stolen from a business in Lismore.

On Wednesday January 1 2020, it is alleged the driver of the vehicle failed to pay for fuel at a Brunswick Heads petrol station before being involved in two separate police pursuits near Grafton. The second pursuit was terminated after a police car was allegedly rammed.

About 12.30pm on Thursday, officers attached to Northern Borders Highway Patrol Command identified the Mazda driving along Bangalow Road, Lismore.

A pursuit was initiated but terminated shortly after due to safety concerns but soon after, the vehicle was spotted a short distance away and a second pursuit was initiated.

As the car was pursued down Convery's Lane it left the road and hit a tree, and the two occupants exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The pair were pursued on foot by officers attached to Richmond Police Area Command assisted by the dog unit.

A perimeter was established and following a search over several hours, a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were located at Cowlong Road, McLeans Ridge.

The woman, alleged to be the passenger, was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station. She was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

She was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court tomorrow on Saturday.

The man allegedly attempted to avoid arrest before being apprehended by a police dog. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a quantity of cannabis, tablets, ammunition and a number of items believed to be stolen were seized

The man was charged with ten offences when he was released from hospital including dishonestly obtain property by deception, four counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle), possess prohibited drug and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

He was also refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.