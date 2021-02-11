Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
Crime

Police charge 21-year-old over sudden death of Murgon infant

Tristan Evert
11th Feb 2021 4:45 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives have charged a 21-year-old woman with manslaughter following investigations into the death of a seven-month-old baby girl in Murgon last week.

Around 9.30am on February 5, emergency services were called to a residence where CPR had already commenced on the baby girl after she was found unresponsive.

The baby girl was transported to hospital where she died a short time later.

The 21-year-old, who was known to the baby, was refused police bail and will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court tomorrow, February 12.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug-dealing dad jailed after major meth bust

        Premium Content Drug-dealing dad jailed after major meth bust

        News A Coffs court heard he was grappling with “guilt” over the death of his fifth-born child when his addiction worsened.

        Drink driving with no headlights ends in crash, conviction

        Premium Content Drink driving with no headlights ends in crash, conviction

        News A court has heard a Cowper woman returned a reading of 0.168 after she was involved...

        CAR PARK: Deflating draw for local champs favourite

        Premium Content CAR PARK: Deflating draw for local champs favourite

        Horses Plonka’s bid to qualify two years running for Country Championships given a wide...

        Swimming hole access closed for repairs

        Premium Content Swimming hole access closed for repairs

        News The swimming hole has recovered from algal blooms, but a fallen rail means access...