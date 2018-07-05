Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged following an alleged shooting and traffic crash at Morayfield at the weekend.
A man has been charged following an alleged shooting and traffic crash at Morayfield at the weekend.
Crime

Coast man charged over crash, shooting

5th Jul 2018 3:09 PM

DETECTIVES have charged a 21-year-old Sunshine Coast man after an alleged shooting incident and traffic crash at Morayfield on Sunday.

It will be alleged about 5.15am a stolen Toyota Hilux was travelling on Michael Ave when a passenger discharged a firearm.

The bullet hit the driver of the vehicle in the back of the neck before the Hilux crashed.

Three male passengers fled the scene.

The male driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Swan Street at Beerwah on Tuesday and arrested a man.

A 21-year-old Beerwah man has been charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, discharge a weapon in a public place, dangerous conduct with a weapon (rifle), unlawful use of a weapon, possession of explosive (ammunition) and two counts of possession of dangerous drug.

He will reappear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on September 26.

crime editors picks morayfield

Top Stories

    WATCH: McGuren's ride to the Ramornie Handicap

    WATCH: McGuren's ride to the Ramornie Handicap

    Horses Watch McGueren race to the finish line, securing a spot in the 2018 Ramornie Handicap

    • 5th Jul 2018 2:48 PM
    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    News Road connections require closure of village entrance from next week

    Happy teen on the mend

    Happy teen on the mend

    Local Ashleigh Baster, 17-year-old apprentice hairdresser from Bli Bli fell backwards...

    GALLERY: Big win for Black and Gold elegance

    GALLERY: Big win for Black and Gold elegance

    News A sea of black and gold on first race day

    • 5th Jul 2018 4:30 PM

    Local Partners