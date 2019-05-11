Arrest over tradesman’s M4 death

Francis Shanley (right) and Broc Nicholson were engaged to be married when he was killed in a horror multi-car pile up on Sydney’s M4 on May 9. Picture: Facebook

A man will face court today charged with negligent and dangerous driving causing death following a fatal pile up on Sydney's M4 last week.

Police arrested the 53-year-old man on Friday night after a crash involving at least eight cars and a truck left debris strewn across a 200m stretch of road.

The man, from Ropes Crossing near Blacktown in Greater Western Sydney, was allegedly driving a Toyota Echo that changed lanes on the motorway and then stopped, causing at least eight vehicles to collide.

Tradesman Francis Shanley, 36, was killed when his ute and another car were hit by a truck carrying beer kegs.

The accident happened just before 6am on Thursday at the Church St off-ramp at Mays Hill near a notorious black spot that has seen more than 75 crashes in three years.

Witnesses said the Toyota Echo driver left the scene without speaking to detectives.

The pile up involved at least eight vehicles and left debris strewn along a 200m stretch of motorway. Picture: Nine News Sydney

On Friday night, police arrested a 53-year-old man and charged him with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct.

Yesterday, Mr Shanley's fiancee Broc Nicholson paid tribute to her "lucky charm Irish boy", who moved to Australia a decade ago.

Irishman Francis Shanley (right) with fiancee Broc Nicholson. Picture: Facebook/Broc Nicholson