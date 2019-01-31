Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police charge man with multiple counts of child rape

by Jason Walls
31st Jan 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man with four counts of raping a child under the age of 16 and a separate count of raping a 19-year-old in Katherine on Australia Day.

He was also charged with two counts of indecent dealing with a child under 16.

Investigators allege the attack occurred in the early hours of the morning and appealed for information from anyone who had seen a caucasian man in Prior Park around midnight on January 25.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and was due to front the Katherine Local Court on Thursday.

Police would not release any further information about the attack pending the court hearing.

child sexual assault court crime katherine nt

Top Stories

    Man loses finger in workplace injury

    premium_icon Man loses finger in workplace injury

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have responded to a workplace incident in Yamba this afternoon, which has resulted in a man losing at least one finger

    • 31st Jan 2019 4:30 PM
    Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    premium_icon Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    Crime Driver in collision that killed young girl to be sentenced this year

    South Grafton teen arrested for break and enter

    premium_icon South Grafton teen arrested for break and enter

    Crime Fingerprints found at the crime scene led police to the arrest

    Clarence Valley endures driest January on record

    premium_icon Clarence Valley endures driest January on record

    Weather In 140 years of records, Yamba has not had a drier start to a year