A teen has been charged over the alleged rape and murder.
Crime

Melbourne body: teen charged with rape, murder

by Stephanie Bedo
14th Jun 2018 7:02 AM

A TEENAGER has been arrested following the death of a woman who was found in a park in inner Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to a field between Royal Parade and Princes Park Drive about 2.40am yesterday after the body of a woman was discovered by a passer-by.

Paramedics worked on the woman but she was not able to be revived.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 20s.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a 19-year-old Broadmeadows man last night.

He has been charged with one count of rape and one count of murder and will appear at Melbourne Magistratesâ€™ Court this morning.

