Queensland Fire and Rescue. FILE IMAGE
Queensland Fire and Rescue. FILE IMAGE Alistair Brightman
Police chase, arrest man suspected of lighting fire in CQ

Michelle Gately
by
30th Nov 2018 12:37 PM
12.13PM: A FIRE which may have been deliberately lit at Boundercombe is almost under control.

The Morning Bulletin understands police and land owners were fighting it until Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews got to the scene at the intersection of the Burnett Hwy and R Pearce Rd.

The fire is almost extinguished, with a few spot fires occasionally flaring.

Scenes of crime officers have been called.

11.57AM: POLICE have a man in custody.

11.50AM: POLICE are pursuing a man on foot after reports he was seen lighting a fire near the Burnett Hwy.

11.35AM: THERE are reports of a deliberately lit fire in the Bouldercombe area.

Emergency services are rushing to the Burnett Hwy near J Pearce Rd, after reports from the public that someone has lit a fire near the rail line.

Police on scene have confirmed there is a fire and fire crews are responding.

