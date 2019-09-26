Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A foot chase ended in him climbing a roof near the tennis courts at the corner of Alice and Rocky Streets.
A foot chase ended in him climbing a roof near the tennis courts at the corner of Alice and Rocky Streets.
Crime

POLICE CHASE: Man with ‘sword like object’ flees onto roof

Jessica Grewal
by
26th Sep 2019 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE hunt for an armed man, who was allegedly seen with a weapon before fleeing from police and hiding on a roof, has ended in his arrest.

Multiple police units were called and a negotiator was on standby amid reports a man had smashed a car window with 'sword like object' at Maryborough.

A foot chase ended in him climbing a roof near the tennis courts at the corner of Alice and Rocky Streets.

At first it appeared the man was not going to come down from the roof but he was arrested about 15 minutes later.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman said the negotiator was no longer needed and there was no threat to the public

The man has been taken to the Maryborough Police Station for questioning.

More Stories

armed editors picks negotiator sword
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Heavy traffic after two-car crash on Pacific Highway

    Heavy traffic after two-car crash on Pacific Highway

    News TRAFFIC is being affected in both directions after an earlier crash.

    Footage of disturbing find in Clarence River

    premium_icon Footage of disturbing find in Clarence River

    Environment 'If it's something that could get worse we should deal with it now.'

    Grafton couple take another bite of the cafe scene

    premium_icon Grafton couple take another bite of the cafe scene

    News The experts reveal the secret to their success in hospitality

    Worst road in the Valley to get a facelift

    Worst road in the Valley to get a facelift

    Council News New trial announced for the region's most troubled road