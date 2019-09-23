Menu
Police have closed a stretch of road in Elimbah following a serious crash. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Police close roads after horrific crash

by Thomas Morgan
23rd Sep 2019 5:04 AM
A MAJOR road north of Brisbane was closed on Sunday night after a serious crash.

The crash happened along Pumicestone Rd and Steve Irwin Way, Elimbah, at about 9.30pm, when a single vehicle collided with a tree near Beerburrum Woodford Rd.

A man is reportedly in a serious condition.

 

 

More to come

Show More
