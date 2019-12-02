Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.
News

Police confirm body not missing backpacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
2nd Dec 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a body discovered in Byron Bay bushland this afternoon is not missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm, and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)
Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)


It comes six months after the Belgian teen was last seen leaving a Byron Bay bar.

A police theory which believes Theo wandered towards the coastline and fell into the water has been rejected by the Hayez family.

Volunteers continue to search the area.

If you need someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.

More Stories

Show More
body byron bay editors picks missing backpacker they hayez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dam level, river flows hit new low

        premium_icon Dam level, river flows hit new low

        Environment DOLPHINS in the Clarence as far upstream as Seelands have been a welcome sight. But their presence also signals alarming environmental concerns for the region.

        PLEASE EXPLAIN: Council questioned over vested interests

        premium_icon PLEASE EXPLAIN: Council questioned over vested interests

        Council News The information commissioner has taken note of councils decision to keep their...

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people #30-27

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's most influential people #30-27

        News The countdown has begun, meet the first four people to kick off the 2019 Clarence...

        ‘LISTEN AND ACT’: Activist calls on PM to visit Nymboida

        premium_icon ‘LISTEN AND ACT’: Activist calls on PM to visit Nymboida

        Environment ‘Speak with the firefighters who did everything they could’