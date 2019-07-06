Police confirm identity of teenage fatal crash victim

Bailey Pleydell was killed in a car crash on the Bruce Highway at Childers.

Bailey Pleydell was killed in a car crash on the Bruce Highway at Childers. Instagram

AUTHORITIES have confirmed the identity of an 18-year-old Sunshine Coast man killed in a Bruce Highway crash north of the region overnight.

Bailey Pleydell, of Sippy Downs, did not survive his injuries after a blue Toyota Yaris, in which he was a passenger, and a Jeep Cherokee collided north of Childers on Friday.

Childers police officer-in-charge Geoff Fay said a witness to the head-on crash had come forward on Saturday morning and police were seeking more people to give information.

Sergeant Fay said the Yaris had gone past police, who were conducting random breath tests in Childers, without stopping shortly before the incident.

Emergency services attend a crash on the Bruce Highway about 1km north of Childers that claimed the life on an 18-year-old Sippy Downs man. 9 News Wide Bay

He said police did not chase the vehicle but did follow after it, coming across the crash scene only about 1km down the road.

"That's why we were on the scene straight away," Sgt Fay said.

He said the 18-year-old driver of the Yaris, from Palmwoods, was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a serious condition.

No charges have been laid against the driver of either car.

Sgt Fay said an 18-year-old Buderim man was thrown from a rear seat of the Yaris.

"He was on the bitumen when police arrived at the scene," Sgt Fay said.

The Buderim man was flown to a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition.

Sgt Fay said a Nambour family was travelling in the Jeep.

He said a 40-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was seriously injured.

She was flown in a RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter to the Sunshine Coast Airport before being driven to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Her 57-year-old husband was not seriously injured and has since been discharged from hospital.

Their 18-year-old daughter, who Sgt Fay said was in a rear seat of the vehicle, was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital to be treated for serious abdominal injuries.

He said the impact had occurred at the junction of Old Creek Rd, Childers, and the Bruce Highway.

Anyone with dashcam footage or witnessed the northbound blue Yaris driving between Maryborough and Childers from about 5.30pm Friday is asked to contact Policelink on 13 14 44.