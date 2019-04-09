Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Katter's Australia Party candidate for Leichhardt Daniel McCarthy has had one of his campaign trailers returned by Cairns police after it was stolen from Reservoir Road in Kanimbla. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Katter's Australia Party candidate for Leichhardt Daniel McCarthy has had one of his campaign trailers returned by Cairns police after it was stolen from Reservoir Road in Kanimbla. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Politics

KAP candidate may have uncovered a local crime operation

by Chris Calcino
9th Apr 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEICHHARDT candidate Daniel McCarthy has had his stolen campaign trailer returned - and busted a potential crime racket in the process.

The Katter's Australian Party political hopeful received a tip-off from a supporter about the location of his trailer after it was stolen from Reservoir Rd at Kanimbla on Friday night.

"I handed the information to police and they issued a search warrant," he said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a 56-year-old man was due to face court over the matter on Tuesday next week.

He was also charged over a second stolen trailer allegedly found on his property during the search.

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 kap kap candidate theft

Top Stories

    More staff on school buses a costly exercise

    premium_icon More staff on school buses a costly exercise

    News A Grafton bus company would welcome more supervision on school buses, but said it is easier said than done

    Man led astray by bad crowd sentenced

    premium_icon Man led astray by bad crowd sentenced

    Crime A 21-year-old man appeared before Grafton local court yesterday

    $2 billion cancer promise welcome regardless of poll result

    premium_icon $2 billion cancer promise welcome regardless of poll result

    Health $2.3 billion commitment to cancer funding bittersweet for many

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers