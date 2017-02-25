Police crackdown on drugs continues

A crackdown by Northern Rivers police into illegal drugs has continued after a man was charged with commercial drug supply on Friday.

About 1.30pm Friday, police from Richmond Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a store on Cullen Street, Nimbin.

During the search, officers located and seized a quantity of prohibited drugs and cash.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the location and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug small quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drug indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug commercial quantity, supply cannabis indictable quantity and possess prohibited drug.

The man was bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.