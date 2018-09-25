VIDEO: Police divers search for missing car

Police divers on the scene at Maclean boat ramp

The Daily Examiner reporter Adam Hourigan was on the scene this morning following an incident on Monday afternoon when a car entered the Clarence River at Maclean boat ramp. It is believed the car remained in the river overnight with crews arriving this morning to undergo a recovery operation.

The incident occurred at Maclean boat ramp along Macnaughton Place, Maclean.

9:30AM

THERE is an eerie sense of calm this morning at the scene where a car entered the river at McNaughton Place yesterday evening.

The scene is marked by a single line of police tape, a line of witches hats blocking the entrance to the scene which is guarded by a police vehicle.

The occasional person wanders past, fresh from the post office, to have a look, but there is nothing to see except a fisheries boat lapping the waterway nearby.

Police investigations are continuing into the incident, with police divers expected to be on the scene from approximately 10am to determine what happened and plan a recovery of the vehicle.

11:00AM

MORE emergency services have arrived including State Emergency Service crews and paramedics. A truck has been parked to block the scene from vision. A tow truck has also arrived.

A police spokesperson has confirmed witnesses have been spoken to and enquiries continue.

More to come