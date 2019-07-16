Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE SCENE: Rifle-wielding police made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla just after 12pm.
ON THE SCENE: Rifle-wielding police made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla just after 12pm. Brooke Duncan
News

Police draw rifles in dramatic arrest on suburban street

Zoe Bell
by
16th Jul 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED police officers have made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla.

Rifle-wielding police arrived at a premises on Birkett St about 12.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp a man had been arrested and no shots were fired.

It is understood the alleged offender was in possession of a rifle. 

Chinchilla gunman, Birkett St
Chinchilla gunman, Birkett St Brooke Duncan

The Chinchilla News captured a photo at a block of units of a man restrained on the ground next to a police officer holding a rifle.

More to come...

arrest chinchilla editors picks emergency police qps western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    premium_icon Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    News Charity organisation campaigning for housing reform, seeking donations for winter appeal

    Police press conference over missing kids

    premium_icon Police press conference over...

    Video Acting Inspector Darren Williams talks as four children who drove from Rockhampton...

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Breaking Police believe he was the victim of a hit-and-run incident

    OUR SAY: Bittersweet taste of a grand final

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Bittersweet taste of a grand final

    Opinion 'I've often wondered whether it's better to come third'