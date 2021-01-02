POLICE: Drink-drivers continue to be caught on North Coast

POLICE continue to find people allegedly drink-driving on our roads despite the high-profile campaign and double demerit deterrent.

So far, across the state they have issued 340 charges for PCA, and two of them were in our local area on New Year’s Eve.



About 8.45pm on Thursday December 31, an 18-year-old man was driving a green Toyota Camry sedan on Wharf Street at Maclean, when the car crashed into a pole.

Police attended and breath tested the man, which allegedly returned a positive result. He was taken to Maclean Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.183.

The man was charged with high-range PCA and will appear at Maclean Local Court on Thursday January 28. His licence was also suspended.

On New Year’s Day morning at 3.10am, Coffs Harbour police stopped a Ford Falcon sedan on Doug Knight Drive, Coffs Harbour.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Coffs Harbour, was breath tested and allegedly returned a positive result.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis, which returned a reading of 0.152.

Inquiries revealed the man was a provisional licence holder, which was endorsed as disqualified.

The man was charged with drive while disqualified and high-range PCA and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday February 1.



The high-range PCA offences came on top of a pursuit on the highway involving a car allegedly stolen from Maclean on Thursday.

Officers deployed tyre deflation devices in Korora during the pursuit which successfully deflated the tyres. The vehicle continued into Price Street and collided with a parked van with the tree occupants running from the car. Police arrested an 18-year-old passenger and he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with breach of bail and carry in conveyance.

Police are continuing investigations into the location of the two other males.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb, is appealing to all road users to make a safe start to 2021.

“Drivers should be aware that alcohol can remain in their system for some time, and many drivers are caught out driving the next day after a big night, thinking they are OK to drive despite not drinking for a number of hours.” Assistant Commissioner Webb said.



“Experience has shown that alcohol, exceeding the speed limit and driving while fatigued are major factors in fatal and serious injury crashes, not just in regional NSW, but across Metropolitan Sydney as well.

“Clearly from some of the examples detected in the last 24 hours, some drivers believe the law doesn’t apply to them, and such driving behaviour puts not only their own lives at risk, but also the lives of other road users. ”