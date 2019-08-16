Police end South Grafton man's CBD crime spree

CAUGHT: Police have arrested and charged a South Grafton man for a number of thefts in the Grafton CBD.

CAUGHT: Police have arrested and charged a South Grafton man for a number of thefts in the Grafton CBD. MaxPixel

A SOUTH Grafton man will face court today after police ended a crime spree through Grafton's CBD yesterday.

According to Coffs/Clarence Police District, the 18-year-old entered a premises in Kent and Fitzroy streets where a number of items were stolen, including tools and a wallet.

Police allege the man then used a credit card from the wallet to purchase several hundred dollars worth of goods from service stations, along with a number of online purchases.

The man was arrested by Grafton Police and charged with two counts of enter a dwelling with intent, two counts of stealing, goods in custody and fraud. He was bail refused to appear in Grafton Local Court today.

Police also executed a search warrant on a premises in South Grafton yesterday as part of investigations into a Queen St break and enter on August 25 this year, where a large sum of cash was stolen.

During the search police uncovered a number of items of interest, including property that was reported stolen from a McFarlane St break and enter from August 8.

Investigations are continuing, and Coffs/Clarence Police expect to lay charges in the future.

Police continue to urge people to ensure their premises are locked and secure to deter offenders from committing these opportunistic crimes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact Grafton Police: 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.