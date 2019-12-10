Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Offbeat

Police find escapee between mattresses

by Steven Trask
10th Dec 2019 3:53 PM

A man who escaped custody during a court appearance has been found wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a nearby house, police say.

The 35-year-old fled from Cooma Local Court in the NSW Snowy Mountains last Wednesday morning and was found on Monday during a search of a local property.

Police say he was hiding in a bedroom, where he had sandwiched himself between the mattresses.

The man was arrested on two outstanding warrants and has also been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He has been refused bail to face Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.

court crime escapee police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        XMAS APPEAL: ‘Tis the season for giving

        Community Bushfire victims to benefit from Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal. Here’s how you can donate...

        Drought, fire assistance available to Clarence residents

        Drought, fire assistance available to Clarence residents

        News THERE are several grants available for Clarence Valley residents who have been...

        SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        premium_icon SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        Crime Coffs/Clarence Police detect car flying down highway near Cowper

        IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today