Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Explosive device found in police raid

by Danielle Buckley
15th Oct 2018 9:33 AM

HOMEMADE bombs, guns, ammunition and drugs have been found during a raid of a home yesterday south of Brisbane.

Three people have been charged over the alleged discovery hat occurred after police executed a search warrant at a Marsden property about 1.45pm.

Upper Mount Gravatt Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on the address where methamphetamine, GHB, LSD, ammunition, an improvised explosive device, replica hand gun, false identifications and just over $1000 cash were allegedly found.

Specialist explosive police and the Queensland Ambulance Service attended to ensure the safe destruction of two explosives.

A 36-year-old man from Woodridge has been charged with 13 charges including producing dangerous drugs, forgery, fraud, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of explosives, possession of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

A 37-year-old man from Clayfield has been charged with six charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possess drug utensil, unlawful possession of weapons and possession of explosives.

He is due to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court later today.

Police also charged a 29-year-old Eagleby woman with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and obstruct police.

She is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

ammunition drugs editors picks explosive device police raid

Top Stories

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning as two weather systems combine to bring dangerous conditions to the Northern Rivers.

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Weather Falls expected to continue through week

    Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    premium_icon Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    News The colour purple has even more outlets at 2018 Jacaranda Festival.

    Water disruptions for Yamba

    Water disruptions for Yamba

    News Find out if your house will be impacted by a water disruptions.

    • 15th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners