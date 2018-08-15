Police find 'horrific scene' after teen allegedly stabs mum

A 17-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man has been charged with the attempted murder of his mother in a violent attack which left a "horrific scene" for first responders.

The first police on scene were greeted with a bloody trail through the Park Avenue home, the woman lying barely conscious, and the teenager still gripping the knife he allegedly used to inflict more than 10 stab wounds on his mother.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the injured woman, who was given first aid by police until paramedics arrived, lost a "considerable amount of blood" during the vicious attack.

Police were called to a Thackeray Street house by neighbours at around 10pm on Tuesday, where they allegedly found the 36-year-old woman with serious head and chest injuries.

The woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The woman's injuries have been described as "very serious" but she is in a stable condition.

Her son has been charged, but is also undergoing surgery in Rockhampton Hospital for a hand laceration possibly sustained during the attack.

He remains under police guard.

Specialist forensic officers have been brought in from Brisbane to examine the woman's home where the attack took place.

The woman and her son do not live together.

Det Insp Shadlow said initial investigations showed the attack started upstairs, with blood trailing downstairs to where the woman was found with multiple stab wounds and head injuries.

"It was a quite a horrific scene for police," he said.

Police are investigating whether the man was affected by drugs, but Det Isp Shadlow said it appeared the attack was not planned.

The man will appear in court after he is released from hospital, but there is no date as yet.