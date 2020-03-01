Menu
Crime

Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2020 12:48 PM
POLICE went to a Berserker house for a violence offence, but ended up charging a residence for drug possession.

Curtis Brian Welsh, 30, pleaded guilty on February 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing a pipe.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police had attended an Eddington St home for a violence offence and discovered 4.12g of marijuana in clip seal bags and a glass water pipe on Welsh's bedside table.

Welsh was fined $850 and convictions were recorded.

possess dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

