Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

CAUGHT: The man who allegedly fled from police is taken into custody.

CAUGHT: The man who allegedly fled from police is taken into custody. Caitlan Charles

THE law caught up with a man at the Goanna Pulling in Wooli on Sunday when he was arrested by police after allegedly leading them on a beach pursuit last weekend.

About 2pm on Saturday, September 22, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a licensed premises in Wooli after a 24-year-old refused requests by management to leave due to his intoxication.

On arrival, police allege they located the man driving a vehicle and followed him to a beach, where he was allegedly driving in a dangerous manner.

Police allege the man then ditched the vehicle on the beach and fled from them.

A week later, police received information on Sunday the accused was at the Goanna Pulling, and after attending the Wooli Sports Ground, the accused was located and about 3pm was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

The man was charged with several offences, including drive vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; drive in a dangerous manner; and a tampering with an approved interlock device installed in the vehicle.

Police also allege the man was in possession of a prohibited weapon without a permit at the time of his arrest.

The 24-year-old appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday and was entered into conditional bail to reappear in Grafton Local Court on October 15.

The arrest occurred during Operation Pariac, in which additional general duties and specialist police focused on public areas and licensed premises.

Early this year, Operation Pariac resulted in more than 50 charges being laid, while four people were detected with breach of bail/warrants.

More than 30 people were detected with drugs and more than 60 were issued with move-on directions. A further 11 people were involved in assaults.