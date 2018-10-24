Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
Crime

Woman found dead in Melbourne unit

by Rohan Smith
24th Oct 2018 9:37 AM

A WOMAN is dead and a man has been arrested after police were called to a home in Endeavour Hills, in Melbournes southeast, about 9pm yesterday.

The woman, 22, has not been formally identified. A man, also 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged into police custody.

He is expected to be questioned today but no charges have been laid.

The red brick home at Lachlan Drive has been taped off by police as forensic teams investigate.

Police have not released the cause of death but are expected to update the media later today.

More to come.

crime death home melbourne serious injuries women

Top Stories

    Headspace funding needed in rural areas

    premium_icon Headspace funding needed in rural areas

    News Government funding boost could help Headspace Grafton ensure they are covering the whole Clarence Valley

    Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    premium_icon Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    Politics Libs' Senate leader grilled over Hogan's crossbench motives

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    News Traffic passing through will be diverted

    Sick off getting ripped of at the bowser? Here's what to do

    Sick off getting ripped of at the bowser? Here's what to do

    News There's no end in sight for high fuel prices in the Clarence Valley

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners