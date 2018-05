Tracey Richardson, 50, was last seen in the Grafton area

POLICE have located a woman safe and well after she was reported missing on the state's north coast.

A 50-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen in Grafton on Wednesday April 11.

About 7pm on Saturday 5 May 2018, she was found safe and well at a unit in Grafton.

Police wish to thank the media and the public for its assistance.