Police fire tasers on man attacking them with a shovel

Police this morning fired tasers at a man in Rockhampton after he threatened them with a shovel Rob Wright

9.45AM: A POLICE officer was hit with the shovel a man suspected of attempting to hold up a service station was wielding when officers confronted him this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the officer was not injured in the attack, which took place after the man allegedly attempted to rob a service station using a knife.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the service station attendant verbally challenged the man and he fled.

He said the worker was shaken but not injured.

Police were patrolling the scene soon after reports and saw a man matching the offender's description in Waterloo St.

When they confronted him, he threatened them with a metal shovel and was tasered.

He has not been charged yet but Det Snr Sgt Peachey expects charges to be laid today.

7AM: A MAN is in police custody after attempting to rob a service station at knife-point this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man threatened a service station attendant with a knife about 6am this morning at the Caltex on Dean St.

When the worker challenged the man, he fled and was later found by police in Waterloo St.

The spokesperson said police were forced to taser the man when he threatened them with a shovel.

The man was not harmed, but is being examined at the Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution.

The man is expected to be charged later this morning.