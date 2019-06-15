Menu
ROADSIDE: Generic drug driving image with police officer.
ROADSIDE: Generic drug driving image with police officer. contributed
Crime

Police focus in on root cause of crime

Kathryn Lewis
by
15th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
BUREAU of Crime Statistics and Research figures released last week show a huge jump in reported amphetamine use or possession in the Clarence Valley in the past two years.

Coffs Clarence Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said police worked with daily analysis to ensure resources were spread effectively.

Whilst all crime was concerning, the police worked to find the root cause.

"Any crime is a concern is us. We have a strong focus on domestic violence, we have strong focus on any offences of violence, and we have a strong focus on property crime - whether that be stealing motor vehicles, or break and enter,” he said.

"Then that brings in, is it alcohol related? Is it drug related? Is it a youth issue?”

"We don't just look at a statistic, we look at the causes, and we are working with the resources we have, and we are working with other agencies to try and address the problems collectively.

"Rest assured, we are regularly reviewing and utilising the resources we have to try and address those crime areas and the trends.

"Any drug use is alarming, and concerning because of the risk people are putting themselves in, and the risk of committing further offences.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

