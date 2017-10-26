Police foot pursuit nabs man on drugs, assault charges

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

A WOOMBAH man has been charged with assault and drug charges after a police chase yesterday.

Police in the Lower Clarence investigated allegations of malicious damage and assault at a house in Cave Street, Iluka around 3am yesterday.

Following a number of leads, police attended a house on Wild Goose Chase, Woombah, where a 30-year-old Woombah man ran from them. He was chased on foot, and was seen to throw a package away.

One of the pursuing officers, in a move police described as that would challenge the scores of a judging panel at an Olympic gymnastics event, was able to swoop up the package and continue to chase the man.

The man was arrested and taken to Maclean Police Station. The package is alleged to have contained over 13g of crystal methylamphetamine with an estimated potential street value of $13,200.

The man has been charged with common assault and malicious damage out of the domestic incident, and supply prohibited drug. He was bail refused by police to Grafton Local Court today.