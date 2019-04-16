WATCH: Insane video of carjacking captured by helicopter

HORRIFIC aerial footage taken by a police helicopter shows the moment an armed man grabbed a woman by her hair and threw her to the ground in a brutal carjacking.

The footage, obtained by theMoonee Valley Leader, begins by following Patrick McMillan as he drove a stolen Holden sedan through Greensborough in Melbourne's northeast on November 24, 2017.

The 34-year-old Adelaide man can then be seen suddenly stopping in the middle of the road, getting out and charging towards a parked car on the other side of the street.

The man can be seen holding a gun. Picture: News Corp Australia

He can be seen holding a firearm in one hand and holding his hood in place with the other.

After briefly talking with a woman in the driving seat of the car, he can then be seen swinging the door open and climbing inside.

"He's got the handgun out and pointed at someone on the other side of the road," police officers can be heard calmly saying over their radios.

McMillan then yanks at the woman as he sit and points his gun at a passer-by who tries to assist the woman and runs to the passenger seat.

The woman can be seen being pulled from the car. Picture: News Corp Australia

McMillan then throws her to the ground.

Somebody then throws the gun into the middle of the road as McMillan violently pulls at the female driver.

Another man comes over to try and help, but McMillan jumps out of the car and picks the gun up.

It is at this point that the woman edges out of the car, but she is immediately confronted by McMillan again.

This time, he pulls her away from the car, grabs her by the hair, throws her to the ground and jumps into the driving seat.

The two passers-by then try to open the door and pull him out.

Passers-by tried to help the driver.

TheMoonee Valley Leader reports that McMillan had a history of ice addiction and pleaded guilty last week to 17 charges including armed robbery, assault, assaulting a police officer and carjacking during a string of offences in November 2017.