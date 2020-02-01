Police frustrated with anti-social behaviour in our parks

RAISING CONCERNS: Neighbours of Jacaranda Park have been worried with the number of anti-social behaviour during the park at night.

WHILE the upgraded Jacaranda Park has proved to be a hit among the children of the Clarence Valley, neighbours have raised concerns it has also become a popular spot for some troublemaking adults.

Nearby residents have described constant issues with anti-social behaviour at the park, including vandalism and loud music late into the night.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said police see an increase in issues with people causing disturbances in parks during summer months.

“It is an ongoing issue and it is disappointing to see since the upgrade new equipment has been damaged,” Chief Insp Reid said.

“In summer we do see an increase in people in public spaces such as Jacaranda Park, See Park, Alex Bell Park in South Grafton and Memorial Park, and there at times there are issues with intoxication and general anti-social behaviour, it’s not uncommon in summer months.

“We had issues in (Jacaranda) Park before the upgrade with the toilets damaged, so the area is part of our regular night patrols just like a lot of other public spaces.”

Chief Insp Reid said while police were frustrated with people misusing public spaces, it was a problem with no easy fix. “Public spaces are for everybody, but for those people using the spaces it’s about doing so respectfully and being courteous to people nearby,” she said.

“We want everybody to enjoy our spaces and feel safe. It is frustrating but unfortunately this kind of behaviour raises its head a bit more in summer and people are frustrated with it just as much as us.

“Eventually people will get sick of us moving them on from park areas if they misbehave.”