Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police frustrated with driver behaviour

WARNING: Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French talks about giving way to emergency vehicles.
WARNING: Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French talks about giving way to emergency vehicles. Adam Hourigan
Jarrard Potter
by

NOT only is failing to move to the side of the road when emergency services' vehicles have their lights and sirens on illegal, it could also cost someone their life.

Clarence Valley emergency services have noticed a worrying trend in drivers failing to move out of the way of their vehicles when they have their lights and sirens on to attend an emergency.

The problem has prompted police from both the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command and Traffic and Highway to warn drivers of the seriousness of the issue, and how serious the consequences can be.

"Motorists are failing to yield or pull over to give free passage to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulance and SES personnel under lights and sirens," Coffs/Clarence LAC Acting Inspector Darren Williams said.

"The legislation and road rules say drivers have to comply and pull over and allow free passage for emergency services. The problem is with road works at the moment, and the roads are fairly narrow for police to get around so we're relying on people to shift to the left to allow that clear passage.

"It's time consuming and reducing our response time, which isn't ideal especially if someone is hanging upside down in a creek or in cardiac arrest and they need urgent medical attention, it can make the difference between someone living and dying so that's why we're trying to enforce the rules and let people know they need to give emergency vehicles under lights and sirens clear passage. When we're under lights and sirens we're on en route to a job and we want to get to where we're going in a hurry."

Traffic and Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said emergency services vehicles have the brightest and most amount of warning lights on their vehicles now than ever.

"It's not an excuse to say that you've missed the lights coming up behind you, or coming towards you," Sgt French said.

"On a two lane highway drivers should be moving over to the side to allow that extra space."

Sgt French said the consequences for not obeying the rules were severe.

"The rules are under the road rules, Section 78, which is keeping clear of police and emergency vehicles, and the infringement is $439 and a loss of three demerit points," he said.

In instances where it's not possible to move to the left, such as on the Grafton or Harwood bridge, Sgt French said drivers should keep travelling at the speed limit.

"We will either run lights and sirens until we get to the bridge and then turn them off and do the speed limit and then go again afterwards when people can move, or just have the lights on," Sgt French said.

"There are exceptions when people can't comply, such as on those bridges, and people won't be failing to comply when they don't have any choice."

Related Items

Topics:  clarence valley driver behaviour emergency services nsw police

Grafton Daily Examiner
Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

CLAIMS that negative gearing changes would take a “sledgehammer” to Australia’s economy don’t seem to hold up after Treasury documents were released.

Feeding our felons: 5 most popular foods in our prisons

'Buy-ups' being sorted at Dillwynia Correctional Centre.

Inmates have shown that they have a preference for junk food.

Hoare runs hot to win Yamba ocean swim

CHAMPION: Coffs Harbour's Meegan Hoare narrowly beat out Cudgen's Anthea Warne in the 2km swim.

Coffs Harbour swimmer is quickly making up for lost time.

Rebels will not be held back as pre-season kicks off

ON THE CHARGE: South Grafton Rebels captain Grant Stevens will hope to march his troops into the 2018 Group 2 season.

Weather has ruined the Rebels plans, but they are forging on.

Local Partners