Police: Get a permit next time, Ronald

Ronald McDonald waving the start flag of the Red Boot Rally starting from the Audi Centre Gold Coast in Southport - police had to step in and help stop traffic. Picture: Jerad Williams

POLICE have warned organisers of a Gold Coast charity roadie to get a permit next time after a Ronald McDonald clown stopped traffic to get the convoy underway this week.

An unimpressed passing road traffic officer stepped in to direct motorists held up by the clown waving a chequered flag on High Street, Southport on Wednesday morning.

McDonald was waving through a convoy of Red Boot Rally drivers departing en route to deliver a record $1 million cheque to Ronald McDonald House South Brisbane.

A police officer stops traffic for the start of the Red Boot Rally. Picture: Jerad Williams

A police spokesman yesterday told the Bulletin organisers had been reminded they needed a permit and advised others not to repeat the stunt.

"Anyone wishing to block traffic or close a road for a period of time is urged to not risk serious injury or worse by stepping out onto busy roadways. Rather, notify police by applying for the correct permit," he said.

"For most charity events, officers make themselves available to assist with any required closures. Penalties apply to someone who fails to obtain the correct permit.

A police officer talking to a Red Boot Rally official. Picture: Jerad Williams

"A person also faces charges and serious public liability issues if someone was to get hit by a motor vehicle whilst stopping traffic without the proper permit or risk mitigation strategies."

A bevy of big-hearted Gold Coast power players and celebrities including NRL legend Gorden Tallis, media personality Charli Robinson and automobile dealership power couple Bec and Brett Frizelle are taking part in the rally.

Earlier this week, Ms Frizelle said the officer who stepped in was "fantastic" and "more worried about us running over Ronald McDonald".

The rally hit Noosa yesterday and was scheduled to return to the Gold Coast today.