Police getting tough on rural criminals

HERE TO HELP: Coffs/Clarence crime manager Inspector Darren Jameson and rural crime investigator Detective Senior Constable Tony King at the launch of Rural Crime Week at the Grafton Livestock Selling Centre. Adam Hourigan

WHILE the image of the Australian farmer is one of a stoic, self-sufficient person who deals with their own issues, rural crime investigator Detective Senior Constable Tony King has -said the issue of rural crime was one they don't have to deal with alone.

"But we certainly can't do anything if we don't know about it,” he said.

His comments came as Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson launched Rural Crime Week by the NSW Police at the Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre.

Det Insp Jameson said it was important for the command, and rural investigators like Det Snr Const King, to enter the community and talk to them about the issues that are affecting them.

"These include stock theft, illegal hunting and some issues coming into summer with backburning,” he said.

"It's about engaging with those in the rural community about preventing and investigating crime and being able to deal with those issues.”

Det Insp Jameson said there was a perception among the rural community, but the first step was for people to come forward, report their issues, talk to us and report crime.

"If they know something that's going on that's really concerning them, contact the local police, that's why we're here,” he said.

"That's why we're here. We want to address these issues, and there's a real focus on it, especially this week, but moving forward from here there's announcements in relation to a structure for rural crime investigators and rural crime preventative teams.

"It really has the focus of the NSW police and the State Government so now's the time.”

And with a rural prosecution coming before the courts on Monday, Det Insp Jameson said the rural community could see the exceptional work that was being done in the rural crime space, particularly by investigators like Det Snr Const King.