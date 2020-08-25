Police issue 120 defects and infringements in traffic blitz

A POLICE operation held over the weekend targeting modified and defective vehicles, as well as traffic offences, saw three vehicles taken off the road and more than 120 defects and infringement notices issued.

Operation Yield was conducted over the weekend in Grafton involving resources from Traffic and Highway Patrol, Coffs/Clarence Police general duties, proactive crime team and Transport for NSW vehicle inspectors. The operation targeted modified and defective vehicles as well as general traffic compliance.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said as a result, three red label defects were issued with offending vehicles immediately directed off the road.

"Those vehicles were subject to serious compliance defects with things like brake issues, steering issues. Essentially they're putting the driver and everybody else at risk," she said.

In total 33 vehicles were inspected which resulted in 32 defects issued and 92 infringements issued for safety compliance offences.

Police also conducted random breath testing, with 154 vehicles tested which saw three court attendance notices issued for drink driving offences.

Chief Insp Reid said vehicle compliance was one of the more unseen jobs done by police.

"To the naked eye these vehicles look OK but it's pretty scary what you can find," she said.

"That's why we involve the Transport for NSW inspectors and basically go over the pits and get a thorough check and it's quite frightening how many defects we found."

Chief Insp Reid said overall the operation was a success and reinforced their commitment to improve road safety, reduce incidents of road trauma and create safe vehicle compliance in the Grafton area.

"We make no apologies, these vehicles are not toys, they can kill people," she said.

"When you get behind the wheel it's got to be safe for everybody and we'll continue to run these operations in the future."