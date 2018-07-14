Police happy with Grafton Cup crowd

HAPPY PUNTERS: Police were pleased with the behaviour of the Grafton Cup Day crowd.

HAPPY PUNTERS: Police were pleased with the behaviour of the Grafton Cup Day crowd. Jarrard Potter

POLICE have praised the good behaviour of punters in Grafton during the July Racing Carnival, with only two people ejected from Clarence River Jockey Club on Grafton Cup day, the busiest day on the event calendar.

Coffs-Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said from a crowd behaviour standpoint, this year's Cup was "one of the best Cups in ages”.

"The crowd behaviour was exceptional, we were really happy and pleased with the way people behaved,” he said.

"We had a crowd attendance number of 6680 and according to police that's up 12per cent on last year.

"From our point of view there were only two people ejected all day for bad behaviour but other than that we're pretty happy with the overall behaviour of people.

"I was at the CRJC for a couple of hours in the afternoon and the people were very friendly and happy to talk to the police, there was no angst and everyone was there to have a good time. If there was any trouble it hasn't been reported to us.”

Insp Williams said the initiatives put in place by the Coffs/Clarence Police Licensing Unit working with the Grafton Liquor Accord and licensed premises had been successful.

"The licensing police were very happy with how everything went on Thursday night around the town after the races were over,” he said.

"It makes life much easier when you're not dealing with drunken boof heads and it only takes one or two to ruin it for everybody. No one wants to see any brawls in the street, which spoils a good day for everybody.”