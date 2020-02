Matthew Mander, 41, has been missing since early 2019.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man who has been missing on the Mid North Coast for over a year.

Matthew Mander, aged 41, was last heard of in early 2019 in the Sawtell area.

Police say they hold concerns for his safety.

Anyone who sees Matthew is urged to contact Macksville Police on 6560 7799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report sightings via social media.