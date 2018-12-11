Police hold grave fears for missing traveller

Shane Holian was reported missing after spending time camping at Jourama Falls. His vehicle and camping gear were located at the site.

A SEARCH operation will resume at Jourama Falls, north of Townsville today as State Emergency Services crews try to find a Victorian man who has been missing for more than a week.

Shane Hoilan, 61, last spoke to family and friends on December 1.

Mr Hoilan was reportedly on a camping trip and was making his way up to Cairns to meet a friend.

His friend sounded the alarm on Sunday night when Mr Hoilan failed to make it to Cairns.

Police located Mr Hoilan's green camper van during a preliminary search at Jourama Falls on Sunday night.

"It has been there for at least a few days," Townsville District Inspector Glenn Doyle said. "The vehicle was locked up and camping gear was located in the vicinity. So it looks like the missing person has walked off from that vicinity."

A full scale search started yesterday morning with 29 police and SES personnel scouring the area.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to search the area about 7am, but returned to base at 8:30am.

Fears for the man's welfare are growing as heavy rainfall continue to hinder search efforts.

"It's extremely dense and the weather conditions with the rain are making it quite dangerous and quite slippery," Insp Doyle.

"We are extremely concerned, we do know that he is a fit person and we've got no health concerns for him."

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Rollingstone police.