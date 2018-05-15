Menu
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening the life of NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Picture: AFP
Basketball

Police holding man over NBA boss threat

by Reuters
15th May 2018 12:07 PM

A NEW York-area man has reportedly been arrested iday after allegedly threatening to kill NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

David Pyant, 27, is charged with aggravated harassment, the New York Post reported.

According to the Post and TMZ, Pyant emailed a threatening letter to Silver last year, saying he would kill Silver with a gun if not allowed to play in the NBA.

The Post reported that Pyant has 13 prior arrests and served prison time for robbery.

TMZ reported that Pyant was also served with a temporary restraining order requiring him to stay away from the commissioner, and that Pyant was released without bail.

