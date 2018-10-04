Menu
PROUD MOMENT: Award recipients Senior Constable Troy Cridland, Senior Constable Steve Hayes, Senior Constable Mark Jones, Senior Constable Brett Green, and Senior Constable Mark Anemaat at the Richmond Police District Medals and Awards Ceremony.
News

POLICE HONOURED: 'I've been to horrific places'

JASMINE BURKE
by
4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
"I'VE been to murders, I've brought people back to life, I've been to horrific places but I know that I'm doing what other people are unable to do in those situations, and it's good to be able to do that."

That's the reality for Richmond Police District Leading Senior Constable Kim Mewing, who was one of the many police officers both retired and active, who were awarded honours for policing and service yesterday.

 

The Richmond Police District honoured officers for outstanding service, and other emergency services staff and certain members of the community.

Snr Const Mewing said the biggest challenge of working in the police force was "confronting death and life and having to make split second decisions to saves peoples lives and also to prevent the loss of your own".

"It's a very hard, stressful job so it's very nice to be recognised for the time and the things that we do," she said.

She received the following awards: National Police Service Medal, National Medal and Clasps, NSW Police Medal and Clasps 1st Clasp - 15 Years.

 

HONOURED: Senior Constable Kim Mewing at the Richmond Police District Medals and Awards Ceremony.
Senior Constable Steven Hayes was also recognised and was awarded with NSW Police Medal and Clasps and Police District Commendation for his involvement with an incident at Minyon Falls where he negotiated with an individual and prevented them from attempting suicide.

"It's quite nerve-wracking sometimes," Snr Const Hayes said of the job.

"The adrenaline is going and you're trying to help someone but trying to remain calm, trying to organise things in the background to get assistance."

He said you try and do this "without heightening the situation and trying to keep everything in control and calm so that things don't escalate".

"Dealing with drug affected people and people suffering from mental illness are very challenging things to deal with."

Chief Inspector Bill McKenna said the awards day gave the opportunity to both acknowledge and recognise staff and some of the work they had undertaken in the previous 12 months.

"It also gives the opportunity to acknowledge and provide recognition to members of the community who may have helped some of us with some of our duties.

"The awards varied from acts of heroism right through to length of service.

"Members here today have served us up until 42 years.

"You see a brief snapshot of some of the work that they do in their community whether that be negotiating with someone who's attempting to commit suicide to attending serious motor vehicle accidents or where members of the community have decided to jump in and help save a life prior to emergency services arriving."

northern rivers crime northern rivers police police awards richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

